Fishermen who enjoy working the waters of Grand Isle, but aren't keen on battling the summer sun are in luck: the fishing pier on the island is now re-opened.
The pier has re-opened to anglers and passers-by and it's better than ever with high quality lights that both give adequate lighting to the area, but which also attract all sorts of fish to swim in the waters that surround the pier.
Fishing on the Grand Isle Pier is free, and it's a popular destination spot throughout the year for outdoors lovers on the island.
