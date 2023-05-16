Grand isle School

The Grand Isle School Graduation was held on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. at Grand Isle School

Shelby Lemoine

The 2023 Class colors are blue and black; class song is “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers; Class Flower is Magnolia; and Class Motto is “We came. We saw. We conquered!”, derived from Julius Caesar.

The 2023 Class Officers are President, Alayna Otten and Vice-President, Shelby Lemoine.

Alayna Otten

The 2023 graduating seniors are:

Shelby Rose Lemoine and Alayna Danielle Otten.

