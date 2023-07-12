The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce proudly held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the Greater Lafourche Port Commission's grand reopening of the stunning Fourchon Pavilion. The new facility is located at 275 Flotation Canal Road in Fourchon and promises to be a hub of activity and community engagement.
Executive Director Rhett Chaisson and the Board of Commissioners graced the event with their presence. The occasion was made even more special as it coincided with the 73rd Annual Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Admiral's Party, hosted by the Board of Commissioners and Admiral Charles "Mike" Callais.
"The idea for the public pavilion was brought to me by our board of commissioners," said GLPC executive director Chett Chaisson. "The gentlemen on our board are always looking to improve their community through Port Fourchon to its utmost potential. This is one of the fastest examples of that vision taking shape in the form of a spectacular structure adjacent to Flotation Canal. To say this building has outpaced any of our expectations is an understatement. It truly is a one of a kind gathering place that provides unparalleled views of our mitigation areas and port. We all look forward to continuing to see this pavilion thrive as a community staple in the years to come."
