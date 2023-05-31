gulf3.png

A Gulf of Mexico rainmaker is being given a slight chance to become the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

A disturbance in the northwestern Gulf is drifting slowly toward the shore and the NHC gives the area a 20% chance to develop as it approaches the coast by the weekend.

The NHC says the area has to develop in the next day or two to have a chance to become a depression because by the end of the week, conditions in the Gulf are expected to become hostile for tropical development.

Regardless, the area will be a rainmaker for the Gulf Coast throughout the next several days with soggy conditions expected for the Mississippi Beaches and also Alabama and Florida in the coming days.

If the area drifts more westward, it is possible we could get in on one of that rain as well, but right now, it looks like the disturbance will star far to our east.

