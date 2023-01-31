A new local business is attempting to polish the athletic skills of local student-athletes while also giving kids a safe, cool place to express themselves and have some fun.
HD Elite Sports just opened its doors at 13347 La. Highway 1 in Larose (in the old cheerleading facility) right across from LCO.
The facility is open 7 days a week, from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, then from 1-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Co-Owner Chad Mack said HD Elite Sports is designed to be a safe space to help foster the development of our area’s youth.
“We wanted to create a safe place where kids can come and train and have fun,” he said. (Business Partner) Nick (Davaine) and myself were pastors in the area, so we recognized the need for a place like this in South Lafourche. We are a Christian based facility, so we want to teach the kids more than just being elite in athletics. We want our athletes to be elite in every area of their lives, spirituality, integrity, character, respect and work ethic.”
The idea for this facility is a long time coming.
Mack said he and Davaine have planned to do HD Elite Sports for several years, but world situations kept getting in the way.
“We have been working on this idea for about 3 years,” Mack said. “Having kids that play sports and having to travel an hour away for lessons and training, we knew there was a need down the bayou. But when COVID hit, and then Hurricane Ida devastated the area, it put things on hold. We are glad we got to see this dream become a reality.”
For the sports-loving student-athletes, HD Elite Sports is a facility unlike any other in our area. The gym has 2 batting cages, a half-court basketball court, and a high school regulation volleyball net set up for volleyball training on Tuesday’s and open gym play on Saturdays.
There are 3 levels of basketball training on Thursdays with longtime basketball coach and skills trainer Greg Curole on Thursday’s and Mack, himself, offers speed and agility classes throughout the week.
Kids can get a one-day pass to the facility for $15 or one can purchase one of 4 different types of tiered membership packages to the facility.
Local coaches say having a facility like this in our area will help student-athletes develop, which will also help our local youth teams, middle school, then ultimately, high school teams.
Mack, whose son is a quarterback at South Lafourche High School, said the response from local schools to the facility has been incredible.
“We have a great relationship with the local coaches,” Mack said. “My son plays football and baseball, so I know Coach BJ (Young) and Coach Chandler (Guidroz) well. They are really excited that we have this facility and we are currently working out the details for their teams to use the facility in the event that they can’t practice outdoors. Coach Keagan Polkey at LCO has been a tremendous help by providing youth basketballs for the facility. At the end of the day, it’s a community effort and the people down here have shown time and time again that we can pull together and accomplish anything we put our minds to.”
Mack said he also wants locals to understand that this is a facility for all kids and not just student-athletes.
Elite HD Sports has a game room with 2 Xbox systems, big-screen TVs, a PlayStation 4, a ping pong table and board games for kids to come in and hang out. There are also E-Sports comparable gaming computers on site for kids who are into competitive gaming.
Mack said he and the team will do everything they can to help our area’s youth.
“We are South Lafourche all the way and we want our kids to train here and one day go to South Lafourche and help restore that Tarpon Pride while being competitive in both sports and in life,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.