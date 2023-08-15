High expectations this season for Terrebonne alum Maason Smith at LSU

It’s been a long wait for Terrebonne High alum Maason Smith.
The highly touted defensive lineman proved he could play on the collegiate level his first season in 2021 when he earned Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America honors and Freshman All-Southeastern Conference honors.
While 2022 was an opportunity to build on that, an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the first quarter of the Tigers’ opener against Florida State while celebrating the play of a teammate sidelined Smith for the remainder of the season.
“Anytime you suffer an injury under those circumstances, it’s extremely disappointing,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said the next week in confirming the injury.
Unfortunately, the injury also meant Smith would have to wait another year to capitalize on that first-year success.
After redshirting a year ago, Smith certainly has the eyes of preseason football magazine publications
Lindy’s Sports and Athlon Sports picked him as first-team All-SEC in their preseason selections on the defensive line. Lindy’s ranked him as a top-10 NFL talent, too.
“Maason Smith is near the top of the watch list for guys coming back from injuries,” Lindy’s wrote in ranking the Tigers’ defensive line as No. 6 nationally. “He suffered a torn ACL on last season’s opening series, but if things fall his way in 2023, he’ll be easy first-round material.”
Phil Steele listed Smith as the No. 13-ranked eligible player for the 2024 NFL Draft and No. 3 among defensive tackles in his college football preview magazine.
During his time recovering from his injury, Smith helped the LSU defensive line through mentoring.
He’s described on his LSU bio as an “extremely hard worker in all areas of the game — practice field, weight room and film room.” His bio also notes his strength, quickness and how hard it is to block him.
“Rarely gets beat 1-on-1 and often requires the attention of more than one offensive lineman,” his bio says.
As a freshman, Smith played in nine games and started four. He finished the season with 19 total tackles, including six assists. He had five tackles for loss and four sacks. Against McNeese in his Tiger Stadium debut, Smith had six tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss of 24 yards. He had three sacks for a loss of 22 yards.
Smith is an imposing figure at 6-feet, 6 inches tall and 315 pounds.
He “looked like an NFL veteran from the first time he stepped on campus,” his bio said.
