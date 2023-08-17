HLB alum Bourgere hoping for bigger things for himself, team in final season at LCU

Louisiana Christian University defensive end Kelan Bourgere is hoping to take his play as well as his team’s record to the next level this year.
Bourgere, an H.L. Bourgeois alum, enters his final season hoping to elevate his play to an “All-American campaign.” A year ago in 11 games, he finished the season with 28 tackles (15 solo and 13 assists), 4.5 tackles for a loss of 13 yards and 1.5 sacks for a loss of seven yards. He had one quarterback hurry.
While Bourgere said last season was not up to his expectations, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 290-pound lineman from Gray said he still did well.
This season he also is looking to elevate the play of the Wildcats, who finished 7-4 a year ago and 6-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference action. While Louisiana Christian had a solid record, the team started on rocky ground with a 1-4 mark to begin the season before reeling off six straight wins.
“We’re trying to start off on the right foot, because last year we didn’t start out the best,” Bourgere said. “We finished strong, though. We’re trying to start strong, finish strong and win conference.”
Bourgere played on a solid defensive line a year ago. While he was sixth on the team in total tackles last year, he was third among defensive linemen. He is the second-leading tackler on the defensive line returning this season.
“We got a good D-line,” he said. “We had (a good) one last season. We still got a good one. We had a good D-line the last couple seasons here to be honest with you.”
While Bourgere hopes to continue his career on the professional level, he said right now he is focused on doing what he can to help his team win.
Regardless of where he ends up, though, he has changed from when he came to Louisiana Christian.
“Being here helped me become a young man,” he said. “I walked in as kid kind of clueless, not really knowing what’s going on, and now I feel like I’m about to leave here as a young man with a good head and shoulders learning from this great program.”
Louisiana Christian will begin its season Aug. 31 when it faces East Texas Baptist at home.
