HLB looking for improvement after tough 2022 season

The H.L. Bourgeois football team took its lumps last year during a 1-9 season that featured many underclassmen hitting the field.
Now, the squad is hoping to turn those tough experiences in 2022 into success in 2023.
The tough 2022 season came after the Braves lost 25 seniors at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
“Last year was like ground zero for a lot of us, but I think through the season taking the losses that we had, we did learn a lot from those losses,” head coach Sterling Washington said.
This offseason, Washington said players have been working hard in the Braves’ weightlifting and conditioning program and as well as in the classroom work to learn football concepts.
Last year’s squad lost their quarterback, one receiver, a safety and a cornerback.
“We had a lot of freshman and sophomores that were starting,” Washington said.
H.L. Bourgeois’ lone win a year ago came in a 26-14 victory against Ellender. The Braves lost two games by five or less points, a 22-17 setback to Terrebonne and a 24-20 defeat to West Jefferson.
Even with a tough season, Washington said that players stuck with it.
“Even going one and nine last year, no kid quit,” he said.
That has carried over to the offseason workouts.
“The numbers have increased, and we’ve put more emphasis on it,” Washington said.
H.L. Bourgeois had a quality spring, Washington said, in which the coaches got to look at some players in action who didn’t play in any games last year.
This year’s squad will feature several leaders. On the defensive side are junior lineman Tyron Winslow as well as senior Jacolby Harris returning at defensive back.
On the offensive side, junior Connor Wallace will serve as the team’s starting quarterback this year.
Washington said Wallace took positive steps this spring in his starting role.
“He’s come along,” Washington said. “He played the backup role last year as a quarterback, but also started at the slot for us.”
The Braves’ offensive line will feature a lot of underclassmen, with Kentray Lacy a player of note.
Senior wide receiver Brody Hebert and junior Malik Myles are other players of note.
The rest of the Braves’ summer work will consist of weightlifting and conditioning, 7-on-7 work and teaching players the concepts to be successful.
