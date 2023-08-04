Homework and tutoring service coming to Thibodaux

Tutoring and homework assistance soon will be offered locally as Propel Learning in Thibodaux is planning to open its doors to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade by the end of August.
The business is the idea of Channing Parfait, who has both a master’s and doctorate degrees in education and is an assistant professor in the Department of Teacher Education at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. He also is the assistant dean in the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at the university.
Parfait, who also has taught English Language Arts in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, has been active with tutoring since he was in high school. While he excelled in many subjects, he said he had to seek tutoring in high school for trouble with math. During the time Parfait was being tutored in math, he also tutored other students in other subjects.
“When I became a teacher, I would also tutor. … So it’s just always something that I’ve thought about, and I’ve kind of planned Propel in my mind for a long time,” he said.
He said at Nicholls, he is asked about tutors or if he can help students, so he sees where the service can help the community. His business will be located at 512 West 3rd St. in downtown Thibodaux.
Parfait said one-on-one tutoring will be utilized at Propel. That approach is something he utilized as a student and as a teacher.
Parfait said he would like to have tutors for every grade and subject to meet the needs of the community. These tutors may come from various educational levels, too, from standout high school students to those in college or those with degrees.
The facility will be set up with one room dedicated to elementary students, another for middle school students and a third room for high school students. There also will be a larger room for group tutoring and eventually ACT Prep sessions.
Parfait said people should not look down on the idea of seeking tutoring.
“It’s something that can help you succeed, help you excel,” he said. “It may not be a long-term thing, but it’s something that in the moment can make a very big difference for you.”
Parfait is still looking for more tutors and encourages those who are interested to message him on Propel Learning’s Facebook page or contact him at info@propellearning.org.
“I want to make sure as school’s starting as people are starting to realize their needs that I’m prepared and I have the people to be able to help,” Parfait said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.