Houma Christian changing things on the gridiron

HOUMA— If you go to a Houma Christian football game this fall and see the football thrown more than recently, don’t be alarmed.
You’re watching the right football team, but it will be a revamped Warrior squad.
Those changes have begun this spring as Jamar Celestine has taken over the football program. He had a long tenure as an assistant coach at Terrebonne High. That tenure included time as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.
Now, in his first head coaching job, Celestine is changing the Warriors from a wing-t look to a spread offense.
He’s bringing energy along, too.
Celestine said his small squad is working hard to get better and is not complaining along the way.
“In the weight room, they’re nonstop,” he said. “These guys are workaholics, and I’ve been impressed thus far being here.”
Players had positive things to say, too.
“I think it’s going fantastic,” lineman Ethan Prejean, who will be a senior, said. “I love the new coaching staff. This is the first time in years we’ve actually done the hard work over the spring, so we’re getting good work in right now.”
Senior-to-be linebacker and tight end Samuel Martinez said he sees improvement.
“I really like the way we’re putting in a lot of hard work in the weight room,” he said. “I like that we’re getting better. We come out here everyday. We work hard, get as much work in as we can, and we just thank God for everything.”
On offense, Celestine said it’s been a process to move from a more run-oriented offense to throwing the ball, but he said his team has answered the call.
It doesn’t hurt having smart athletes, either, as Celestine said his team’s grade-point average is likely higher than 3.7.
“My quarterback is a 4.3 (GPA) kid, so he’s smart,” Celestine said. “He was able to adapt to everything that we’re trying to implement, and so far, they’re grasping on to the concepts.”
Incoming senior Michael Callais also credited the team’s smart players as key in the transition.
“We’ve got a smart quarterback; we’ve got smart receivers,” he said. “So they’re going to lock in, and we’re going to be ready next season.”
Another positive for next season is the team has a lot of returning leadership from a squad that finished with the school’s best record at 5-5. Of those wins, three came to close the season.
That leadership includes incoming senior wide receiver and safety Joseph Landry.
“He’s one of our most dangerous athletes,” Celestine said. “He played safety last year. He also played wingback. Real explosive.”
Landry has high hopes for the offense.
“I think with the new coaching staff, new playbook, I think we’re going to do way better, and now that we’re working in the spring, I think we’re getting way more work done instead of just lifting weights,” he said.
The Warriors also feature several receivers who are above 6 feet tall.
“What we want to do now with those athletes is actually implement the spread, and actually get the ball in their hand in space and see what they can do with it,” Celestine said.
Defensively, the Warriors will be running 3-3 stack and 3-4 looks this fall.
“I want offenses to be confused,” Celestine said. “I want them to understand that we’re going to be aggressive, and the main thing is I want our kids to play hard each down.”
Besides weight lifting and 7-on-7 work, Celestine said his players will be attending camps this summer so they can take in the competition and learn from other programs how they prepare for the season and compete in the offseason. Celestine said he hopes his athletes can take what they learn at camp and incorporate it into the team as they prepare for next season.
