Houma Christian sweeps St. James

HOUMA — The Houma Christian Warriors won their second straight match to start the season with a victory in straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-10 against St. James at home Tuesday.
St. James kept in close in game one as Houma Christian (2-0) took no more than a four-point lead on multiple occasions before the Wildcats rallied each time to keep it close.
While Houma Christian took a 19-15 lead on a kill by Nyla Lyons. St. James again rallied, using Houma Christian errors and its own play to eventually tie the score at 21 on an ace.
However, following a timeout, Houma Christian rattled off four straight points, including a kill by Reese Marcel, to make it 24-21. The set ended one point later on an error.
After what Houma Christian coach Sandy Charlet said was a slow start for the team, it went to the locker room for a moment between sets to talk.
“We were able to come out and focus on our fundamentals, focus on what we’ve been practicing this whole time and putting it together — running plays and freezing to the target on defense,” she said. “So it helped us out.”
Houma Christian never trailed in set two, taking as much as a 10-3 lead early on a St. James hit in the net.
However, St. James rallied with a run that included a kill and an ace along the way and utilized Houma Christian mistakes, too, in order to cut its deficit to 11-10.
From there, however, Houma Christian surrendered just three points the rest of the set to close with a 25-12 victory. Throughout the run, Marcel, Kayleigh Pierce and Bella Marcel each added kills along with Lyons. The set ended with a Houma Christian ace. Pierce, Lyons and Reese Marcel each are freshman.
“They’re going to be even better in the future,” Charlet said of the trio of hitters.
In fact, the Houma Christian squad has just one senior.
“We’re very young,” Charlet said.
In set three, Houma Christian again never trailed, but St. James tied it at 4 early on after back-to-back aces and again at 5 on a kill. However, Houma Christian took the lead one point later for good on a kill by Lyons. The Warriors extended the score to as much as 15, the final margin, on a kill by Emily Dyson to end the match.
“That third set, they really started trying their offenses and running different plays, and it worked to our advantage for us,” Charlet said of her squad.
Jaycee Charlet, Reese Marcel and Lyons led the Warriors. Charlet had one ace, nine digs, 31 assists and one kill, while Marcel had 14 kills and one dig. Lyons had three aces, one dig, nine kills and one block. Other top contributors were as follows: Dyson, two aces, six digs, one assist and four kills; Addison Billiot, seven digs; and Riley Folse, five digs.
Houma Christian returns to action Wednesday on the road against St. John before closing the week at Assumption’s tournament Thursday and Saturday.
