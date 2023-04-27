On April 24th, 2023 at approximately 3:00 p.m. the Houma Police Department responded to shooting in the 2600 block of Payne Street.
As the officers arrived, they located 16-year-old Sidney Nelson, Jr, who was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the shooting. Nelson is a student at Central Lafourche High School and native of Raceland.
On April 26th, as a result of the investigation warrants have been obtained for the arrest of two suspects related to the April 24th murder of Sidney Nelson.
Anox Smith, 18 years old, and Triston Butler, 18 years old, both have warrants for the charge of Second Degree Murder.
Both suspects are from East Houma and this is still an active investigation.
At the present time, April 27 at 10:30 a.m., the Houma Police Department announced the arrest of Triston Butler as he has been taken into custody on April 27th, 2023.
Shortly after the press release on April 27th the suspect reached out to the Houma Police Department to turn himself in and he was taken into custody without incident.
The Houma Police Department is still seeking Anox Smith, 18.
