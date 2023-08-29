How Terrebonne Parish athletes are doing in college professional ranks

A look at how Terrebonne Parish athletes are doing in college and the professional ranks:
Nicholls Soccer
—Lauren Andre: The Vandebilt Catholic alum had one shot on goal in Nicholls’ 5-0 loss to South Alabama Aug. 17. She played 63 minutes against Florida International in a 7-0 loss on Aug. 20. In 84 minutes of action in a 3-0 loss to Tarelton on Friday, she had two shots, including one shot on goal. In Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Abilene Christian, she played 82 minutes and had two shots, including one on goal.
—Koryn Barrett: The Houma Christian alum had two shots, including one on goal in 68 minutes against Florida International. She also had two shots, including one on goal in 84 minutes of action against Tarleton. Barrett played 52 minutes against South Alabama and 83 minutes against Abilene Christian.
—Gabrielle Champagne: The Terrebonne High alum played 43 minutes against Abilene Christian and had one shot on goal. She also played 31 minutes against South Alabama, she played 16 minutes against Tarelton, and she played three minutes against Florida International.
—Lillie Mazur: The Vandebilt Catholic alum played 31 minutes against Abilene Christian, she played 29 minutes against South Alabama, she played 18 minutes against Florida International, and she played five minutes against Tarleton.
—Braiden Fletcher: The H.L. Bourgeois alum played eight minutes against Florida International.
Fredericksburg Nationals baseball
—Gavin Dugas: The former Houma Christian standout has made contributions recently for his team, the Washington Nationals’ Class A baseball affiliate, in its series against Salem. In Sunday’s 8-7 victory in 13 innings, Dugas finished 1-for-6 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. He stole a base in Friday’s 7-6 victory, while in Wednesday’s 8-7 win, he finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
East Mississippi Community College soccer
—Kaspian Thomas: The H.L. Bourgeois alum had one save in 45 minutes of action in goal in a 6-2 victory against Tougaloo College on Aug. 20. He also had two saves in 30 minutes of action in a 1-0 loss to Mississippi University for Women on Aug. 18.
William Carey soccer
—Trevor Demei: The Central Lafourche alum played in 38 minutes in a 2-0 loss to West Alabama on Aug. 19, while he played in 13 minutes in a 2-1 victory against LSU Alexandria Saturday.
San Francisco 49ers
—Tay Martin: The Ellender Memorial alum had three catches for 23 yards in San Francisco’s week 2 21-20 preseason victory against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 19. He had two catches for 15 yards in the 49ers’ 34-7 preseason week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 13.
Stoute covers Terrebonne Parish for The Lafourche Gazette. While an exhaustive search was made to track down all Terrebonne Parish athletes playing collegiately or in the professional ranks, if anyone is omitted from this list that currently is competing, please send an email to geoffreystoute@gmail.com.
