How Terrebonne Parish athletes did in college, professional ranks during the past week

Below is a look at how Terrebonne Parish athletes have performed in college and the professional ranks during the past week:
LSU Cross Country
—Ella Chesnut: The Vandebilt Catholic alum started her sophomore season of cross country with a second-place finish in the women’s 4K at the UNO Opener Friday with a time of 13:44.66.
Louisiana Christian University Football
—Kelan Bougere: The H.L. Bourgeois alum had five total tackles (one solo and four assists) in Louisiana Christian University’s 34-14 win against East Texas Baptist University Thursday. He also had 2.5 tackles for a loss of 16 yards and one sack for a 7-yard loss.
Indiana University Football
—Jaylin Lucas: The former Terrebonne High standout had a busy day in a 23-3 loss to Ohio State. He rushed 11 times for 24 yards, caught one pass for one yard, returned two punts for 51 yards and brought back three kickoffs for 38 yards.
Nicholls Soccer
—Lauren Andre: The Vandebilt Catholic alum scored three goals this past week. In Sunday’s 4-1 victory against Texas Southern, she had two goals in 59 minutes. Friday, she played 84 minutes and had one goal, two shots on goal and four shot attempts in a 4-1 loss to Jackson State.
—Koryn Barrett: The Houma Christian alum played 75 minutes and had one shot on goal against Jackson State. She had one shot on goal and played 59 minutes against Texas Southern.
—Gabrielle Champagne: The Terrebonne High alum had one shot on goal in 36 minutes against Texas Southern, while she played 26 minutes against Jackson State.
—Lillie Mazur: The Vandebilt Catholic alum played 74 minutes against Texas Southern and played 22 minutes against Jackson State.
Southern Miss Cross Country
—Brynn Kelso: The Vandebilt Catholic alum finished 15th in the women’s cross country 5K at the Mississippi College Opener in a time of 19:13.30.
UNO Cross Country
—Emma Bourg: The Houma Christian alum started her college cross country career with a 17th-place finish in the women’s 4K at the UNO Opener with a time of 14:46.75.
Fredericksburg Nationals
—Gavin Dugas: The Houma Christian alum finished 1-for-3 with a run scored in Fredericksburg’s 9-6 victory against Lynchburg Wednesday. In Fredericksburg’s 6-4 loss to Lynchburg Thursday, Dugas finished 1-for-4 for the Washington Nationals’ Class A Affiliate.
San Francisco 49ers
—Tay Martin: The Ellender Memorial alum signed with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad on Wednesday, according to a CBSSports.com report
Millsaps College Soccer
—Becca Quick: The Covenant Christian alum played 28 minutes and had one shot in a 3-0 win against Huntingdon College on Friday. In a 2-1 loss to McMurry University on Sunday, she played 26 minutes.
East Texas Baptist University Cross Country
—Ache’ Anderson: The Covenant Christian alum finished 36th in the women’s 5K at Dallas Baptist University’s Orville Rogers XC Opener. She recorded a time of 21:09.8.
Dillard University Cross Country
—DeVonte Williams: The Terrebonne High alum finished in 60th place in the men’s 5K at the UNO Opener with a time of 18:52.82.
Stoute covers Terrebonne Parish for The Lafourche Gazette. While an exhaustive search was made to track down all Terrebonne Parish athletes playing collegiately or in the professional ranks, if anyone is omitted from this list that currently is competing, please send an email to geoffreystoute@gmail.com.
