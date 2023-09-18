How Terrebonne Parish athletes performed in college the past week

Below is a look at how Terrebonne Parish athletes performed on the college level during the past week:
University of Houston football
—Sedrick Williams: The Ellender alum had three solo tackles in Houston’s 36-13 loss to TCU Saturday.
LSU Football
—Maason Smith: The Terrebonne High alum finished with two tackles (one solo and one assist), one pass break and one quarterback hurry in LSU’s 41-14 victory against Mississippi State Saturday.
Indiana Football
—Jaylin Lucas: The former Terrebonne High star had eight carries for 29 yards and 10 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown in Indiana’s 21-14 loss to Louisville Saturday.
Nicholls Men’s Cross Country
—Avery Morgan: The Vandebilt Catholic alum finished 15th in the men’s 6K at the LSU Cross Country Invitational Meet Friday with a time of 19:56.
Nicholls Soccer
—Lauren Andre: The Vandebilt Catholic alum had two shots, including one shot on goal, in 87 minutes of action in a 1-0 loss to Southern Friday. In Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Houston Christian, Andre had one shot on goal in 73 minutes.
—Lillie Mazur: The Vandebilt Catholic alum played 90 minutes against Southern, and she played 75 minutes against Houston Christian.
—Gabrielle Champagne: The Terrebonne High alum had one shot against Houston Christian in 57 minutes. She played 65 minutes against Southern.
—Koryn Barrett: The Houma Christian alum played 49 minutes against Houston Christian
—Braiden Fletcher: The H.L. Bourgeois alum played 10 minutes against Houston Christian.
East Texas Baptist Women’s Cross Country
—Ache’ Anderson: The Covenant Christian alum finished 25th at the Southwestern Showdown at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, Saturday with a time of 27:26.6 in the women’s 6K.
Copiah-Lincoln Community College Football
—O’Ryan James: The Ellender alum had one reception for 26 yards in Copiah-Lincoln’s 34-7 victory against Mississippi Delta Community College Thursday.
Dilliard University Men’s Cross Country
—DeVonte Williams: The Terrebonne High alum finished 39th at LSU’s Cross Country Invitational Meet Friday in the 6K with a time of 22:03.8.
UNO Cross Country
—Emma Bourg: The Houma Christian alum finished No. 64 at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama, Friday. She ran a time of 18:10.10.
Southern Miss Cross Country
—Brynn Kelso: The Vandebilt Catholic alum ran a personal record of 18:40.60 in the 5K, finishing in 97th place at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama, Friday. She chopped about 33 seconds off her first meet performance.
Millsaps Soccer
—Becca Quick: The Covenant Christian alum played 71 minutes in a scoreless tie with Centenary Sunday. She played 39 minutes in Millsaps’ 7-0 loss to Delta State Sept. 11.
William Carey Soccer
—Trevor Demei: The Central Lafourche alum played 19 minutes in William Carey’s 7-3 victory against Point University Saturday.
Stoute covers Terrebonne Parish for The Lafourche Gazette. While an exhaustive search was made to track down all Terrebonne Parish athletes playing collegiately or in the professional ranks, if anyone is omitted from this list that currently is competing, please send an email to geoffreystoute@gmail.com.
