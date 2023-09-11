Below is a look at how Terrebonne Parish athletes have performed in college during the past week:
Indiana Football
—Jaylin Lucas: In Indiana’s 41-7 victory against Indiana State Friday, the former Terrebonne High standout had 10 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 39 yards, returned one kickoff for 27 yards and had two punts returns for -17 yards.
Louisiana Christian University Football
—Kelan Bourgere: The H.L. Bourgeois alum had one solo tackle and three assists in Louisiana Christian University’s 55-18 victory against Arkansas Baptist Saturday.
Copiah-Lincoln Community College Football
—O’Ryan James: In Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 23-20 win against East Mississippi Community College Thursday, the Ellender alum had one reception for 39 yards.
Nicholls Soccer
—Koryn Barrett: The Houma Christian alum had one shot on goal in 57 minutes in a 6-0 loss to Southern Miss Sunday. In a 8-1 loss to Louisiana Tech Thursday, Barrett played 77 minutes.
—Gabrielle Champagne: The Terrebonne High alum had one shot on goal in 38 minutes against Louisiana Tech. Champagne played 17 minutes against Southern Miss.
—Lauren Andre: The Vandebilt Catholic alum had one shot on goal in 62 minutes in Nicholls’ 8-1 loss to Louisiana Tech.
—Lillie Mazur: The Vandebilt Catholic alum played 78 minutes against Southern Miss, and she played 52 minutes against Louisiana Tech.
William Carey Soccer
—Trevor Demei: The Central Lafourche alum had one shot in 45 minutes of action in William Carey’s 9-1 victory against Texas College Wednesday. He played five minutes in William Carey’s 3-0 win against LSU Shreveport Saturday.
Millsaps College Soccer
—Becca Quick: The Covenant Christian Academy alum had one shot in 34 minutes of action in a 4-0 loss to LeTourneau University Saturday. She played 21 minutes in the team’s 5-2 loss to East Texas Baptist University Thursday.
LSU football
—Maason Smith: The Terrebonne High alum had one solo tackle, which was for a loss of 2 yards, in LSU’s 72-10 victory against Grambling Saturday.
Millsaps Football
—Nathan Johnson: The E.D. White alum had one solo tackle in Millsaps’ 53-2 loss to McMurry University Saturday.
University of Houston football
—Sedrick Williams: The Ellender alum had one assisted tackle in Houston’s 43-41 double overtime loss to Rice Saturday.
Stoute covers Terrebonne Parish for The Lafourche Gazette. While an exhaustive search was made to track down all Terrebonne Parish athletes playing collegiately or in the professional ranks, if anyone is omitted from this list that currently is competing, please send an email to geoffreystoute@gmail.com.
