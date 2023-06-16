The Houma Police Department (HPD) is warning the community of fake prescription pills circulating within Terrebonne Parish and the City of Houma. In the last two weeks alone, HPD has been investigating seven fentanyl related overdose deaths that are directly related to street sales/purchases of the prescription pill Xanax. Unfortunately, unsuspecting users are purchasing fake pressed pills that contain a lethal amount of pure fentanyl.
According to investigators, it is impossible to tell the difference between a fake pill and one prescribed by a doctor that comes directly from a licensed pharmacy. This issue is not limited to Xanax; many other forms of prescription drugs are being mimicked as well.
In light of these events, HPD strongly advises against accepting any form of pill from anyone unless it’s directly from a licensed pharmacist. The department is joining forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with their “One Pill Can Kill” campaign in an effort to spread awareness and education on this topic.
To learn more about this topic please visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill or contact your local police department with any questions or concerns you may have regarding illegal drug use or safety tips on how you can protect yourself and your family from potential harm due to substance abuse.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
