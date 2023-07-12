Galiano Wealth Management Group, LLC is thrilled to introduce their newest member, Alexandria Galiano. Alexandria celebrated her one year anniversary as a Financial Advisor with Galiano Wealth this past June. Along with advising, she is responsible for marketing and social media content for the company. Alexandria graduated from Nicholls State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and a minor in Psychology.
Alexandria joined her father, Raleigh Galiano Jr., CFP®, and cousin, Case Terrebonne, in the business. Raleigh contributes over 30 years of financial experience and Case contributes over 10 years. Adding Alexandria to the group has added a multi-generational advantage to current and potential clients. She has also added to the family-oriented atmosphere that is already integrated within Galiano Wealth Management Group.
Galiano Wealth Management Group is a group of three advisors that offer financial services to the bayou region and beyond. They pride themselves in helping their clients financially prepare, preserve, and plan for the generations ahead. Financial services they offer, but are not limited to, are: retirement planning, estate planning, education planning, tax strategies, trust services, and life insurance.
