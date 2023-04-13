Detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Raceland man that has been missing for almost a month.
Wilbert Molaison, 44, of Morristown Bypass Road in Raceland, was last seen in the area near his home on March 17, 2023.
A family member living outside of Lafourche Parish, reported Molaison missing last week. The relative stated that no contact was made to anyone in the family from Molaison, which was unlike him. The relative admitted that Molaison was a known drug user but stated he has not gone this long without speaking to family.
A search was conducted the next several days tracking down leads and searched for Molaison in several locations he was known to frequent or possibly be staying.
This investigation is ongoing, and foul play has not been ruled out.
Wilbert Molaison is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808. Information can also be sent anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.