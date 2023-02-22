Grand Isle is resilient, but still on the mend after the devastation of Hurricane Ida in the Summer of 2021.
Over the next several weeks, those in need will get a little bit of a boost from some student-athletes who are trading in their spring break for a chance to volunteer in the Bayou Region.
Grand Isle will be visited by Hand of Hope-Omaha, which will be partnering with the football team at Morningside University to help those on Grand Isle. The football team will send some of its players to the island to volunteer from Feb. 26-March 11. They will work to help repair damaged homes and other community development projects — all in an effort to help progress on the island.
The student-athletes will be continuing a tradition. Morningside University’s football team has dedicated its spring to Hand of Hope for now 4 years. In the past, they have volunteered in Houston and also last year in Lake Charles — all to help victims of natural disasters.
“The resiliency of the community here on Grand Isle is immeasurable,” said Tiffany Theriot, who is helping to coordinate the event. “Even though so much was lost, the patience and determination to stand strong, remain unified and ‘build back better,’ is more prevalent than ever. We have all heard the phrase, ‘if you build it, they will come,’ and this current effort is the perfect example of that.”
Morningside University is doing a solid for our community in this effort.
Jon Nelson, Founder of Hand of Hope, said he is proud to see the university be so willing to give back its time, adding that it’s a routine part of the football program’s aim to be champions in all walks of life.
Morningside University does exactly that, enjoying success both on the field and off it, having won the NAIA Football National Championship in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
The school’s coach, Steve Ryan, strongly urges his players to take part in these missions each year and Coach Ryan, himself, will be in Grand Isle to help in the rebuilding.
“Each year some of his team comes with us and some go somewhere offshore,” Nelson said. “This year, some are in Cuba. Coach Ryan will be in Grand Isle with us.”
To figure out where to send their relief efforts, Hand of Hope reaches out to a network of its friends to try and discover areas that were hit by severe weather events. Grand Isle’s plight came up through UMCOR.
Nelson said in addition to the Morningside players, he also wants to thank others who are coming to Louisiana for the effort.
“Our Omaha friends, the Maddens, have also said they are going to be there for quite some time with another group, the Nomads,” Nelson said. “And the Hand of Hope team and Nomads are also working with the Mennonite Disaster Service and The C.A.R.E. Team from the Amish in Pennsylvania.”
Theriot said the support for Grand Isle is amazing, adding that she also wanted to thank the following for hosting and supporting the effort: the Community Church of Grand Isle, Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, UMCOR, the MDS, Catholic Charities, the North American Lutheran Church Disaster Response, the Anglican Relief and Development Fund, the Cajun Commissary, Thirdwave Volunteers, the Friends of Grand Isle, Restore Grand Isle, the Bayou Community Foundation, the Jefferson Community Foundation, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, International Medical Corps, Shell Offshore, the CB Foundation, Response Force 1, ATT FirstNet, Grand Isle Town Hall and Second Harvest Food Bank.
“The united effort of residents, non-profits, churches, businesses and citizen-led relief teams have joined together to provide a place for volunteers to be welcomed and hosted with some incredible Louisiana hospitality,” Theriot said. “And also provided materials and supplies and lots of grateful hearts to help restore this beautiful island community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.