The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District is receiving a FEMA disaster aid grant totaling more than $4 million to assist in post-Ida operations.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced the disaster aid grant today, saying that $4,127,623 will be given to the Fresh Water District for debris removal operations that are related to Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida’s landfall hammered our state, leaving the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District littered with debris. I’m thankful this $4.1 million will support the parish’s recovery,” said Kennedy.

