The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District is receiving a FEMA disaster aid grant totaling more than $4 million to assist in post-Ida operations.
U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced the disaster aid grant today, saying that $4,127,623 will be given to the Fresh Water District for debris removal operations that are related to Hurricane Ida.
“Hurricane Ida’s landfall hammered our state, leaving the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District littered with debris. I’m thankful this $4.1 million will support the parish’s recovery,” said Kennedy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.