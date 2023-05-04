Contractor James Construction is making steady progress in building the LA 1 Elevated Highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. Only 6% of the contract time has lapsed with 15% of the work complete.
The site work to build a T-Wall in the South Lafourche Levee where the highway will pass over the levee will be completed May 27, prior to the beginning of the 2023 Hurricane Season. The T-Wall’s construction will provide a strengthened levee segment of approximately 300 feet in length.
The contractor installed steel 68’ sheet piles parallel with the levee, below where the concrete footings were constructed to support the T-Wall. The purpose of the steel sheet piles is to eliminate any permeability of water from the marsh side, to the inside of the levee, below the T-Wall.
The Contractor also installed 97’ steel I-Beams on the outside faces of the steel sheet pile wall, which will be used to support the Concrete T-Wall.
The T-Wall was designed by a joint team of civil engineers from state and federal agencies in connection with LA DOTD’s Design Contractor HNTB. Engineering firm Linfield Hunter & Junius is specifically monitoring all T-Wall construction activity to ensure construction compliance with the LA DOTD/USACE-approved T-Wall construction plan.
