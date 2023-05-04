t-Wall over Levee

Contractor James Construction is currently completing construction of a T-Wall in the South Lafourche Levee where the Elevated LA 1 Highway will cross over the levee. The work on the levee will be done before Hurricane Season begins, providing a strengthened levee segment of 300 feet in length.  

Contractor James Construction is making steady progress in building the LA 1 Elevated Highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. Only 6% of the contract time has lapsed with 15% of the work complete.

The site work to build a T-Wall in the South Lafourche Levee where the highway will pass over the levee will be completed May 27, prior to the beginning of the 2023 Hurricane Season. The T-Wall’s construction will provide a strengthened levee segment of approximately 300 feet in length.

Steel Trestle System

The Steel Trestle System supporting the equipment building the bridge is fully assembled and operating. It is 2,165 feet in length and currently has 2 cranes working on it and 1 lifting gantry. A third crane and a second lifting gantry will be working on the trestle by mid-May.   

The contractor installed steel 68’ sheet piles parallel with the levee, below where the concrete footings were constructed to support the T-Wall. The purpose of the steel sheet piles is to eliminate any permeability of water from the marsh side, to the inside of the levee, below the T-Wall.

The Contractor also installed 97’ steel I-Beams on the outside faces of the steel sheet pile wall, which will be used to support the Concrete T-Wall.

Elevated Ramp

The ramp tying in the elevated highway into Hwy. 3235 in Golden Meadow is shaping up. These initial deck pours are 20’ long spans supported by the 18” precast Concrete Piles. Further into the ramp, the elevated highway will be supported by 30” Precast Concrete Piles. The elevated highway will travel through the burrow canal on the inside of the levee as its height builds up to 22 feet where it crosses over the levee. 

The T-Wall was designed by a joint team of civil engineers from state and federal agencies in connection with LA DOTD’s Design Contractor HNTB. Engineering firm Linfield Hunter & Junius is specifically monitoring all T-Wall construction activity to ensure construction compliance with the LA DOTD/USACE-approved T-Wall construction plan.

