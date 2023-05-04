LA DOTD has outsourced tolling operations on elevated LA 1 in Leeville and a new tolling system is now under construction. Work began May 1 with the demolition of the canopy, rain screens, and island in the currently impassable Lane One.
Some lane closures are expected later in May as the gantry mono-tube that holds cameras and other hardware will be raised four feet for the new outsourced vendor's tolling equipment. The closures are anticipated to be on on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday and during evening hours if at all possible, according to LA DOTD.
The new toll system operated by the outsourced vendor is expected to go live in September, depending on weather, product delivery and system testing. The new vendor will be taking over all roadway operations and customer service center operations including customer contact in person or through their call center and website. Current employees of the customer service center will work for the vendor rather than LA DOTD.
All current business rules and GeauxPass Accounts will remain active. Grand Isle residents who currently qualify for an exempt account will be able to keep their accounts and the process will not change for future residents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.