A Lady of the Sea General Hospital employee has been named the Chamber of Lafourche's Employee of the Year for 2023.
Hospital employee Paul Curole, Director of Plant Operations at Lady of the Sea, received the award at the Chamber of Lafourche Employee Appreciation Crawfish Boil and Healthcare Expo, held each year during Employee Appreciation Week.
Curole started working at Lady of the Sea in 2016 as the Director of Plant Operations. At that time, his job consisted of maintaining a 40-year-old aging plant and facility while keeping the hospital's buildings in compliance for the type of healthcare Lady of the Sea provides.
Previously, Curole worked for more than 25 years in construction and HVAC and he is a licensed electrician and studied HVAC, electrical, heating, air conditioning, sheet metal and advanced math.
Lady of the Sea experienced catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ida, which caused the closure of the hospital's main building where the majority of services were provided to the community.
Curole and his staff of 5 were working onsite for the storm and were doing their best to address any issues and damage as it came up. Once the roof flew off the hospital, water began to rush through the building from top to bottom and affected the entire hospital, including the electrical system. After 24 hours, the storm passed through and the main building was declared closed.
At that time, Curole's job went into overdrive. Employees returned to the building to try and salvage items, and within the 3-story building, plant operations was on hand to help every, single group try and salvage what they could – a process that went on for days as departments relocated to other areas and then relocated again within the rebuild.
Since Ida, staffing in the hospitals' departments has been reduced, including in Plant Operations. Today, Curole has 3 employees, plus himself, and he is the leader for all of the damaged buildings and new, portable buildings but is also part of the grass-cutting team and is often pouring cement for safe walkways to the various new locations all to ensure that his staff had everything they needed to do all the new jobs they were now responsible for.
Curole has also been assigned to the team working with FEMA, insurance and countless other entities involved in the demolition of some buildings and repairs of others. His back ground in construction is something hospital administration can rely on and he was looped in for all projects.
Lady of the Sea says that Curole leads by example. He is a proven leader who is conscious of fiscal responsibilities and is quality driven. They say Curole has been steadfast in his approach to all of the complications in the many projects that are now part of his job.
