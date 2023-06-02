Lady of the Sea General Hospital announced some changes in their administration team today, including the appointment of a new CEO.
As The Gazette reported earlier this spring, Mr. Lloyd J. Guidry, Jr., PharmD, started his tenure as the hospital CEO on June 1.
Guidry was the Chief Operations Officer at Lady of the Sea for the past 17 years and Pharmacy Director for over 38 years. Guidry takes over at CEO during an exciting time at the hospital. Lady of the Sea is currently in the process of opening a temporary hospital facility to provide additional healthcare services following the damages of Ida to the hospital's main campus. In addition to the temporary facility, a new, state-of-the-art facility is in the works.
Mr. Tyler Duplantis will be Lady of the Sea's new Chief Financial Officer. Duplantis brings 12 years of hospital finance and accounting management experience with him to Lady of the Sea. He previously was the CFO at other hospital facilities in Louisiana.
Duplantis is a Certified Specialist in Accounting and Finance and he will oversee Accounting and the Revenue Cycle at Lady of the Sea.
In addition, Mr. Tad Lafont, RN, will now serve as Lady of the Sea's new COO, replacing Guidry.
Lafont has worked as a contract employee and then also full-time staff at Lady of the Sea for more than 28 years. He joined LOS as a nurse, working in the ER and also the ICU. He was the ICU Director prior to being promoted to Chief Clinic Officer in 2012. Lafont is also a Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional. He will oversee the family medical clinics, community pharmacies, hospital pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and cardiopulmonary.
Ms. Bennie Smith is now the Chief Quality Officer and oversees Quality, Human Resources, Risk Management, Medical Staff Coordinator, Corporate Compliance, Marketing, Information Services, Clinical IT, Education and Environmental Services.
She joined Lady of the Sea in 1993 and worked in Human Resources, Quality and Risk Management departments. She was previously the HR Director and Chief Information Officer. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a Master of Business Administration. She is also a Certified Healthcare Safety Specialist and serves as the hospital's HIPAA Compliance Officer.
Mrs. Holly Griffin is Lady of the Sea's Chief Nursing Officer. She served in this role for the past 10 years at Lady of the Sea and has been a hospital employee for more than 32 years working as a nurse and nursing director. Griffin oversees Dialysis, ER, Home Health, Infection Prevention/Employee Health, Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, Nutritional Services, Clinical Resource Management and Medical/Surgical Departments.
In addition, Guidry also announced four new Vice-President positions that will work directly with administration to assist in the new era of hospital services in South Lafourche.
Those appointments are:
-Mrs. Christy Chabert is the Vice President of Revenue Cycle. Mrs. Chabert has been employed at Lady of the Sea for over 22 years, previously serving as the Director of Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle. She will now be in charge of Health Information Management, Business Services, Clinic Billing Services and serves as the HIPAA Privacy Officer. Mrs. Chabert holds a Master of Healthcare Administration, a Bachelor of Science in Health Informatics & Information Management and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.
-Mrs. LaVelle Chiasson, CPHQ, is the Vice President of Organizational Excellence. Mrs. Chiasson has been employed at Lady of the Sea as a contract worker and then employee for over 18 years, previously serving as the Director of Marketing and the Director of Quality. She will now oversee Marketing, Quality, Community Education and Outreach. Mrs. Chiasson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.
-Mr. Paul Curole is the Vice President of Facilities. Mr. Curole has been employed at Lady of the Sea for over 7 years as the Director of Plant Operations. Mr. Curole’s new role will include the construction of the main hospital facility, as well as the existing buildings on and off campus. Mr. Curole is certified as an electrician and brings years of experience in construction management to his position. He will continue to oversee the Plant Operations department and Security.
-Ms. Stacy Martin is the Vice President of Procurement. Ms. Martin has been employed at Lady of the Sea for over 30 years, previously serving as the Director of Materials Management. Ms. Martin will oversee Materials Management and Contract Management.
