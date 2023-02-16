Lady of the Sea General Hospital announced its new CEO today, a man who has been part of the hospital's leadership team for decades.
The hospital announced that Lloyd Guidry, Jr., PharmD, will be the next CEO, effective June 1.
Guidry will replace Mrs. Karen Collins, who is retiring on that date.
Guidry has been Lady of the Sea's Chief Operations Officer for the past 17 years and the Pharmacy Director for more than 28 years.
As the hospital moves forward in its post-Ida recovery, the role of the CEO will be critical in partnering with federal agencies such as FEMA and CMS and in acting as a liaison between the many companies assisting in getting both a new interim hospital and also a permanent hospital built on campus.
Lady of the Sea said that Guidry has been an exceptional leader, overseeing 12 departments while serving in his COO position. He was also instrumental in many projects that have positively impacted patient safety and quality while at LOSGH.
"Lloyd’s focus will remain on patient safety, patient satisfaction, and high quality healthcare for all," a hospital news release says.
