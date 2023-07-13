Lady of the Sea General Hospital got FEMA approval today for the replacement of the main hospital facility.
Members of the hospital's administration hosted a meeting on site this week with FEMA in attendance, as well as representatives from Luster and DCMC, both disaster recovery consultants to review FEMA projects, updating the status and progress for each of these projects.
During those meetings, hospital administration received official confirmation that FEMA has approved the replacement of the main hospital facility, which was destroyed during Hurricane Ida.
Hospital CEO Dr. Lloyd Guidry, Jr., Pharm.D said the FEMA approval is great news and a huge step forward.
“This is great news for the South Lafourche community,” said Dr. Guidry. “What this official confirmation means is that FEMA will provide 90% of funding, minus the insurance collected, to build a new, modern, code-compliant facility that will be designed with an emphasis on mitigation and resiliency to ensure it withstands any future storms that threaten our community.”
The FEMA funding obligation is currently in Expert Review with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Although administration had started working with architects and had even chosen a CMAR (Construction Manager at Risk), the hospital was still waiting on official word that the replacement was going to be the option chosen before proceeding any further.
“By working with a CMAR, we will get ahead of long lead items and supply chain issues, which leads to a quicker, smoother construction. If all continues according to plan, we could be opening the permanent hospital in the summer of 2025,” said Tad Lafont, COO of Lady of the Sea General Hospital.
Architect’s renditions of the permanent facility have already been publicly released. The Gazette did a story earlier this month, showcasing what the new facility will look like when completed.
“Not only is it aesthetically appealing, but it’s also designed to ensure our community hospital will be functional for decades to come no matter what mother nature decides to throw our way,” Lafont reported.
AN UPDATE ON TEMPORARY FACILITY
Lady of the Sea General Hospital administration also gave an update on the hospital's temporary facility, which is scheduled to open by the end of the year.
The hospital says that the building must be hospital code-compliant and that all 31 units are assembled and that when walking through it, the size and flow is impressive.
Work is ongoing and proceeding on electrical and plumbing. There were delays on supplies for electrical and plumbing, which have been resolved. Both the temporary and the permanent facility will have total redundancy, as described in the code.
Lady of the Sea says that all of its buildings have air conditioners and generators with a second unit as a backup in case the first unit fails. The temporary facility is built to withstand a Cat. 3 hurricane's winds and the current timeline calls for the project to be complete so that equipment and furniture can be installed in the late fall with an opening by the end of the year.
The temporary facility will allow Lady of the Sea to provide full hospital services to the community while the permanent facility is constructed. That project was FEMA approved in 2022.
