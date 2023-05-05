Lady of the Sea General Hospital held a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate the re-opening of the Dialysis Unit this morning. Dialysis is a critical treatment for people with Kidney Failure or End Stage Renal Disease. Without dialysis treatment, which is usually administered three times each week, these patients may not survive. For this reason, it was important to Lady of the Sea Administration to get the Dialysis Unit up and running following the damage caused to the building following Hurricane Ida.
“Our campus experienced catastrophic damage to different buildings. Our team has been working together to either repair or replace all of the buildings that were affected. We were able to begin the construction work on the dialysis building in October of 2022 and we are very pleased with the outcome of this project,” said Lloyd Guidry Jr., incoming Chief Executive Officer at Lady of the Sea. “We are happy today to welcome back our dialysis patients who have been receiving treatment outside or our community, and for the past several months in a temporary unit in a modular building on our campus. This permanent unit brings to the patients the best in dialysis treatment.”
“This unit has state-of-the-art equipment in the water room and treatment area,” said Holly Griffin, Chief Nursing Officer at Lady of the Sea. “Everything is up to current codes and standards, so along with our staff providing treatment, our patients are receiving the highest level of dialysis treatment available.” The dialysis unit staff includes Director Trudy Rister, RN; Renata Angelette, RN; Adele King, RN; Celeste Barrios, RN; Anita Cheramie, Chief Dialysis Tech; Jerrie Dubois, Dialysis Tech; Madison Plaisance, Dialysis Tech; Allison Brady, Dialysis Tech; and Alicia Andrews, Registration Clerk.
Joining together this morning for the open house was Deacon Jeff Pitre of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church who provided a blessing for the building and for those who were in attendance at the event. Also in attendance were Lady of the Sea administration, board members and staff, along with Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, Lafourche Parish Council Member D’Lynn Chiasson, Mr. Ross Jambon, representing Bless Your Heart Foundation, Mr. Lin Kiger of The Chamber of Lafourche, and Chamber Board Members Wanda Theriot with United Community Bank, Captain Brendon Matherne with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Chamber Chair of the Board Tad Lafont with Lady of the Sea General Hospital, as well as other community members.
