Lady of the Sea General Hospital announced today that they recently have hosted a kick-off meeting with WHLC Architecture and DonahueFavret Contractors to formally begin planning for the replacement of the main hospital facility.
“The day we’ve been working towards for 16 months has finally arrived! The project to replace the main hospital facility that was catastrophically damaged for Hurricane Ida has begun,” said Lloyd Guidry, Jr., Pharm. D., CEO of Lady of the Sea General Hospital.
FEMA has moved the project out of the CRC (Consolidated Resources Center) and into Expert Review, which is conducted by USACE (United States Army Corps of Engineers) with a pending decision due by July 18, 2023.
This expert review is a requirement for all projects classified as a large project due to the amount of funding being in excess of $20 million.
Lady of the Sea's staff has been diligently working every day for the past 23 months, meeting with insurance representatives, local, state and federal public servants, a team of FEMA representatives and a group of consultants to assist us in following the process to bring full healthcare services back to the South Lafourche community as soon as possible.
“All processes, from mitigation to demolition to rebuilding, must be done following specific codes and laws. It’s vital to do things properly so that we wouldn’t experience any delays or waste resources in bringing a permanent facility back to South Lafourche,” Tad Lafont, COO reported.
The hospital was considered to be fully insured, but the rise in supply costs during COVID and the inflationary environment post-Ida has left a shortfall of funds to rebuild.
“It was most important to me that our community members would not be burdened with costs for this facility. We reached out to FEMA for assistance and have been working through their process since September of 2021. This process included 28 steps in 7 different phases, and required daily work from members of our staff. We are finally on step 19, and have proceeded with releasing the bid announcement for the demolition of the building,” said Dr. Guidry.
Within the past few months, Lady of the Sea interviewed and chose an architect group and a CMAR (Construction Manager at Risk) for the project.
“We are excited to be working alongside WHLC Architecture out of Baton Rouge and DonahueFavret Contractors out of Mandeville to build a 74,000sf permanent hospital for our South Lafourche community. Both of these companies have extensive experience in healthcare construction in South Louisiana,” said Paul Curole, Vice President of Facilities at Lady of the Sea General Hospital.
“The kick-off meeting brought together a great group with a passion to bring back full healthcare services to our community,” said Dr. Guidry. “We’ve continued to add services back over the last 16 months, although to be able to provide all of our services in one permanent structure was always our ultimate goal. I’m happy the process has begun!”
