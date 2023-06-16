Lafont brings Southern hospitality, Tiger pride to ballpark

If LSU baseball is playing at home, odds are Jerry Lafont is at the game.
You may have seen him on TV, too. He’s the guy down the third-base line in left field who waves his large LSU flag.
“In three years, I’ve missed five (home) games,” he said.
This year, he made 40 of 42 home games, missing only the Grambling game and one Southeastern Conference game. Even in the absences of the SEC game, though, he was watching LSU baseball, in a way, because he went to watch LSU baseball alum and current Houston Astro Alex Bergman play.
Lafont is from Cut Off, but he lives in Baton Rouge now where he and his wife, Kelly, moved in recent years. Kelly and family attends games with Lafont. Jerry said he always was an LSU fan and started attending games in 2012 when his daughter enrolled at LSU.
And not a lot keeps him away from the ballpark.
“I’m still going, even if I’m sick,” he said.
Rain?
“We don’t care,” he said.
Before he adds shortly after: “…That’s what ponchos are for.”
Speaking of rain, the Tigers were delayed hours from their Super Regional series against Kentucky starting because of the threat of rain. The decision brought lots of criticism, but Lafont, a fan of LSU Coach Jay Johnson, recognized Lafont’s role in these delays.
“I’m not a coach,” he said. “I’m a fan, and I’m sure Jay Johnson’s forgot more about baseball than I know about baseball. …. I think his decision was (for) the health of his players and the longevity of his team making it to the College World Series. I thought it was a great choice, and it turned out to be a great night because when you have 12,000 LSU fans that been partying all day long and they all come into the stadium all at one time, it gets a little rowdy.”
As for the flag, Lafont said they are allowed at the top rows where he is.
“I started this year bringing my flag in just to get the crowd excited,” he said.
While he draws attention with his flag, Lafont does more than cheer on the Tigers. He also tailgates before hand. He said he barbecues or cooks a jambalaya. The first weekend of the season, he met and fed some of the dads of Western Michigan University players, who later asked what it would cost to feed the team and fans.
“I told them all you got to do is ask,” he said.
Ten gallons of jambalaya later, the visitors were fed by Lafont’s cooking.
“They said it was some of the best food they’ve ever eaten,” Lafont said.
Lafont said he heard from those Western Michigan fans this past weekend during the LSU series wishing LSU luck.
“Louisiana is know for our hospitality and just making the other fans feel welcomed,” he said. “Even though we want to kick their butt in baseball, we still want to give some hospitality in and have fun and show them that you can have a good time.”
As for Omaha, Lafont said he would make the finals if LSU made it that far.
“I think with this coach and this team, we’re capable of winning it all,” Lafont said. “If our pitching is on and the way we’ve been hitting, … this team’s peaking again at the right time. It reminds me of the old Skip Bertman teams. Always peaking at the right time.”
