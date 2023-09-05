mitch.jpg

A key member of Lafourche Parish Government has been appointed to a National Leadership Position on Transportation.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) President Mary Jo McGuire announced today that she has appointed Lafourche Parish Administrator Mitch Oregon to a one-year term as Vice Chair of the NACo Transportation Policy Steering Committee.

McGuire, a commissioner in Ramsey County, Minnesota, issued leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo's president on July 24 at the conclusion of NACo's annual conference, the nation's largest convening of county leaders.

Orgeron has been active in NACo for several years. He previously served in a leadership role on the Committee's Ports Subcommittee.

The Transportation Policy Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government.

This includes highway and bridge development, finance and safety, public transit development and finance, transportation planning, airport development and service, passenger and freight railroads, ports and waterways, freight movement and research and development of new modes of transportation.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments