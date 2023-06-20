Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.