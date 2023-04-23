Bassmasters.jpg

The Lafourche Bassmasters High School Fishing Team soared this weekend, showcasing themselves as arguably the premiere program in the state.

The Lafourche team finished 1st in the state as a team this weekend at the Bassmaster State Championship Tournament, outlasting all of the other programs competing at the event.

In addition, Brody Boudreaux and Cooper Callahan took 1st place and punched a ticket to Nationals later this year.

