Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.