The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is honoring several local businesses and community members at their annual awards banquet on February 2, 2023.
The Chamber says it takes pride in the event each year, celebrating the successes and achievements of some of the great people in our parish.
This year's awards will be given to the following recipients:
2022 Business & Industry of the Year: Danos;
2022 Business Person of the Year: Karen Collins of Lady of the Sea General Hospital;
2022 Educator of the Year: Danielle LeCompte of Central Lafourche High School;
2022 Community Hero of the Year: Trixy Boudreaux of Joe’s Septic Contractors and the
2022 Ambassador of the Year: Wendy Plaisance of United Community Bank
---
Guests are invited to join in the celebration for the above award recipients – each of whom make our community a better place to live, work, play and raise children.
The Chamber also will unveil its 2023 Board of Directors at the banquet.
The event is sponsored in part by Thibodaux Regional Health System and opportunities to sponsor are still available.
RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED to attend the 7 p.m. dinner, which will be held at the Larose Civic Center. To attend, contact the Chamber at (985) 693-6700 or email lin@lafourchechamber.com. Tickets are $75 per Chamber member or $85 per prospective Chamber member.
