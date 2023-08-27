In a proactive effort to ensure the safety and reliability of its firefighting equipment, Lafourche Fire Protection District No. 2 has announced a series of fire hydrant flow tests set to commence on Monday, August 28, 2023. This essential operation will cover their entire service area, guaranteeing the community's continued safety in the face of potential emergencies.
While these tests are critical for maintaining the district's firefighting capabilities, they may temporarily impact the water quality for customers within and around the designated service area. To address this concern, dedicated district personnel will be present alongside the Fire Department throughout the process to minimize any inconveniences caused by discolored water.
It's important to note that discolored water is a common occurrence during flow tests, and there are steps you can take to mitigate this issue should you experience it. If you find your water discolored during the testing period, the fire district kindly asks that you follow these simple steps:
Flush Your Internal Plumbing: Begin by running cold water from your faucets for several minutes. This will help clear any discolored water from your pipes and restore the water's usual clarity.
By following these straightforward guidelines, you can effectively resolve discolored water issues in most cases, ensuring that your water returns to its normal, crystal-clear state.
The fire district understands that these tests may lead to temporary inconveniences, and they greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as they work diligently to enhance their firefighting capabilities. Your cooperation plays a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our community.
Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as the fire district strives to keep Lafourche Parish safe and secure for all its residents.
