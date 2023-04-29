Vote

An existing millage is going to renew in Lafourche Parish after voters overwhelmingly voted to keep it in place.

Parish-wide voters renewed Special Service District No. 1's 1.8-mill renewal effort, extending the existing millage for 10 years.

Final vote tallies have not yet been calculated. But early voting figures show a lopsided advantage in support of the millage renewal with 72% of 901 early voters voting YES.

The language of the renewal says that the Special Service District No. 1 of Lafourche will be authorized to renew the levy of a one and eight-tenths mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $1,489,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years beginning in 2025 and ending with the year 2034.

The proceeds go to constructing, acquiring, improving and maintaining lighting facilities on the streets, roads, highways, alleys and public places in the rural areas of the parish and also paying the costs associated with the abatement and/or control of public nuisances in rural areas of the parish such as the destruction and/or disposal of abandoned properties and condemned buildings, provided that at least 60% of the annual proceeds of the tax shall be budgeted for public lighting purposes.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said before the election that he supported the renewal, saying that it was a routine approval of an existing millage.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments