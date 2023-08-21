Lafourche Parish Arrest Report: August 20, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 20, 2023.See the full arrest report below: Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Police Law Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Terrebonne alum Douglas' 2022 season limited by preseason injury Nicholls Names Paige Thomas Director of Alumni Affairs PATRICIA HUTH Lafourche Parish Arrest Report: August 20, 2023 Lisa Richoux: The Creative Educator and Holiday Magic Maker Central Lafourche High School graduates join LSU Golden Band 6th Annual Huddle Up at Nicholls State University ELAINE DAIGLE Lafourche Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Classifieds Weekly Classifieds brought to you by The Lafourche Gazette every Wednesday. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates. Local Obituaries Recent Obituaries delivered to your inbox every couple days. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! The Lafourche Gazette e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically every Wednesday with the e-Edition email. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.