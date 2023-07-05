The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on July 4, 2023.
See the full arrest report below:
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 10:14 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.