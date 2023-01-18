The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year.
District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council member D’Lynn Chaisson was appointed Vice-Chair.
“I want to thank my fellow council members for bestowing this honor upon me,” Autin said. “I certainly can’t go on without saying thank you to [2022 Lafourche Parish Council Chairperson Jim Wendell] on a really good past year – clear, concise, to the point and moved the meetings along really well.”
After being appointed, Autin immediately began his chairperson role on the council, directing the remainder of Tuesday night’s meeting.
Shortly after Autin took his new position, Lafourche Parish resident and professional singer-songwriter Tony Haselden was presented the Lafourche Parish Outstanding Citizen award by the parish council for his contributions to American and country music. Haselden was a founding member of the Louisiana band LeRoux, a group responsible for the Southern anthem ‘New Orleans Ladies’ – a song that was voted ‘Song of the Century’ by Gambit Magazine.
Speaking as he accepted the award, Haselden explained he was not a native Louisianian - he was originally from South Carolina - but had lived most of his life in Lafourche Parish in the Thibodaux area.
“We just moved from Nashville back to Thibodaux, where I lived off and on since 1954,” Haselden said. “All I can say is I wouldn’t rather be any other place. This is a unique place in the whole United States, south of I-10 – the people, the culture…I’m just glad to be here. Thanks for this; this means a lot.”
Haselden and his band LeRoux released chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s such as ‘Addicted,’ ‘Last Safe Place’ and ‘Nobody Said It Was Easy,’ among others. The group has performed with many other country and classic rock band greats including The Allmand Brothers, Heart, Kansas, Charlie Daniels, Foreigner and ZZ Top.
As a songwriter, Haselden later went on to have a successful songwriting career in Nashville, penning hits for country artists George Strait, Shania Twain, Collin Raye, and others. His band LeRoux was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame as the organization’s 50th inductee.
In one of the more prominent ordinances passed at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Parish Council voted to approve the purchase of a commercial building next door to the Lafourche Parish offices at 404 Green Street in Thibodaux, owned by Beryl Sullivan, for the purchase price of $770,175. The purchase was agreed to after both the parish and the seller supplied their own appraisals and settled on a final sales price somewhere in the middle of the two appraisals. The seller agreed to replace the roof as part of the sale, which Parish President Archie Chiasson said was a cost savings to the parish, since the roof would have to have been replaced after purchasing it.
The new building will supply much needed additional space for Lafourche Parish Council offices, as several departments housed inside the parish’s current Thibodaux facilities are cramped and crowded.
Parish President Chaisson said the main parish departments that are most likely to get new offices following the building purchase would be either the Assessor’s offices or the Registrar of Voter’s offices.
“One of those two entities is going to end up in the bottom floor of the new building,” Chiasson said.
“We’ll [move] everyone else around from there.”
With this latest property purchase, Parish President Chaisson commented Lafourche Parish now owns the entire city block in Thibodaux where its offices are located.
