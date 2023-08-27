At about 7:00 PM today a local resident traveling north from Grand Isle reported a fire just south of the Leon Theriot Floodgate Locks to the local Sheriff's Department. Prompt action by authorities resulted in the swift dispatch of emergency response teams to the scene, including local firefighters from Lafourche Parish Fire District No.3.
With dry conditions and the burn ban in effect, fire risks are high, making prompt responses crucial.
Though the fire's origin remains unknown, investigations are underway. This incident highlights the importance of adhering to burn ban regulations and community engagement during emergencies as we unite to protect our area.
Local authorities and LPFD No. 3 responders are to be commended for their prompt and coordinated efforts in managing this situation.
