Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is officially running for re-election.
The Parish President announced his intentions to seek a second term today, sending an email announcement to The Gazette on Saturday morning to state his intentions.
Chaisson was elected in 2019. His tenure as Parish President has been eventful. His administration has had to endure the COVID pandemic, the landfall of two major hurricanes in our area and continued attacks on the oil and gas industry globally.
Chaisson said does not yet have an official announced opponent in the election, which will be held this coming fall.
See his full statement below:
"The last four years have been monumental. Being able to serve as your Parish President has been an absolute honor. We started off this adventure over four years ago with a vision of moving our parish forward and setting a new standard in parish politics. What we didn’t plan for were the many challenges that have been thrown at not only us in government but a community as a whole. We started with a global pandemic in 2020, which led to 7 named storms at the end of 2020 ending with Hurricane Zeta which impacted the communities of South Lafourche the hardest. As we moved into 2021 a whole new set of challenges emerged, and after things began to get back to normal, we were struck by something far worse: Hurricane IDA. Despite all the adversity we faced, we still made a lot of progress that I am proud of. Our Finance department has created an online portal for residents to review our budget and a transparency portal so that the public can see where their tax dollars are going. Our Public Works Department has moved to an online work order system that has streamlined work orders and begun to rethink how we move water to make our drainage systems more effective. Our new Economic Development Department has landed two significant expansions with John Deere and Caro Foods and leading the effort to recruit new business and help our current ones continue to grow and prosper. We passed Lafourche's first Tax Reform package to begin to take the tax burden off our residents and businesses, streamline our government efforts and provide much needed support to our education system.
The list could go on and on, and we will continue to create long-lasting change here in Lafourche. But our job is not done! That's why I’m happy to announce that I am running for reelection to serve as your Parish President. I humbly ask for your support and your prayers as we continue to move Lafourche #ForwardTogether."
