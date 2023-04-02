LPSO NEWS RELEASE

Sheriff Webre and the Lafourche Parish community are mourning after a deputy was tragically killed following an incident involving a suspect on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released, but justice is being served as the individual responsible for this travesty remains in custody while Louisiana State Police investigates both criminally and with regards to crash circumstances.

In the early hours of April 2, 2023, deputies from Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office were alerted by Houma Police Department about a suspect in pursuit.

The chase came to an abrupt stop near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux where officers attempted to negotiate with the driver.

However, instead of complying their requests, he accelerated and collided into one deputy’s car leading them to be rushed off for medical assistance at local hospital; sadly passing away due tragic circumstances shortly after.

Sheriff Webre stated, “We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own. We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

“Our office is forever grateful for the response of all those involved at the scene including the Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police Department, Houma Police Department, Nicholls State University Police Department, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, and Acadian Ambulance, as well as the staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System for their efforts,” added Sheriff Webre.

Further information, including the deputy’s name, will be released at a later time.

