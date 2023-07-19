Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre urgently seeks the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Alec Flores of Larose. This teenager was last seen at a friend's house in Cut Off, specifically on West 58th Street. Departing the residence after 2 p.m. on July 18, 2023, Flores was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck—a distinct feature being the presence of crab traps in the truck bed. Furthermore, the number "194" can be found on the bottom-right side of the tailgate.
Flores, who stands at an impressive height of 6'3" and weighs around 305 pounds, has brown hair. When he was last seen, he was possibly sporting a stylish blue shirt and white shorts. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please don't hesitate to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 532-2808 or dial 911. Your help may be crucial!
