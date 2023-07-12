Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Were apologized publicly on social media today after he found a LPSO unit parked in a handicap parking spot at a local eatery.
Webre said that he and his daughter were entering a local restaurant to enjoy lunch when he saw the unit parked. Webre took a photo of the car parked in the spot and shared it on social media.
Webre said the incident is 'embarrassing and a humiliating error of judgment,' and appropriate actions will be taken to punish the deputy.
"After taking this photo, we entered the establishment and I immediately instructed the officer to relocate the vehicle," Webre said. "I then sent this photo to his supervisors, instructing them to thoroughly investigate and redolent appropriate disciplinary action to include a suspension without pay equal to the cost of a traffic ticket for this violation. As law enforcement officers, we must hold ourselves to an even higher standard than the citizens we serve and protect. Please accept my sincere apology for this inappropriate and unnecessary affront to the public trust."
