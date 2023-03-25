Lafourche Parish Public School teachers will get a $4,000 per year raise after tax reform efforts in the parish passed.
Lafourche Parish voters voted YES to pass all 6 parish wide propositions today, which will bring tax reform to Lafourche Parish, while also giving certified teachers a raise.
The propositions passed decisively with all 6 passing with greater than 56% of the vote.
Lafourche Parish's turnout was just greater than 21%.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson championed the reform efforts during the campaign saying that the propositions, if passed, would make Lafourche a more attractive place for businesses.
Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin said the raise will allow Lafourche to keep its best teachers in the parish. The superintendent said that the parish loses dozens of teachers to neighboring parishes each year.
By passing the propositions, Lafourche Parish residents will now pay $16 more per month on their water bill, but savings are expected in property tax collections and in sales taxes in some portions of the parish.
Opponents of reform said that Lafourche's tax structure was not in need of a fix.
