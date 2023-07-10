The Bayou Region is going to be receiving a piece of more than $68M in FEMA grants that were given to the state today for flood mitigation efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and today, he announced the news, saying that a total of $68,407,820 in FEMA grants will be given to the state.
He said the funds are much-needed and will continue our rebuilding efforts after being hit by several major hurricanes in the past few years.
“Many Louisianians are still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Ida. I’m grateful to see this $68.4 million investment ease some of the issues caused by these storms,” said Kennedy.
The FEMA aid will fund the following: (local monies are bolded)
$42,025,248 to the Jefferson Parish Public School System for mold remediation related to Hurricane Ida.
$8,442,373 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Laura
$4,362,618 to the Terrebonne General Medical Center for mold remediation related to Hurricane Ida.
$3,323,505 to the Housing Authority of Lafourche Parish for mold remediation at 24 housing units related to Hurricane Ida.
$2,109,381 to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Ida.
$1,697,150 to the city of Hammond for emergency protective measures required by Hurricane Ida.
$1,548,964 to Lafourche Parish Water District #1 to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Ida.
$1,495,293 to Jefferson Parish to repair damages to drainage pump stations resulting from Hurricane Ida.
$1,225,349 to Lafourche Parish to repair damages to Leeville Boat Launches and Pier resulting from Hurricane Ida.
$1,159,324 to Terrebonne Parish to repair damages to inmate facilities resulting from Hurricane Ida.
$1,018,616 to the Winn Parish Police Jury for permanent road repairs resulting from Hurricane Laura.
