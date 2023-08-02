Schools

Lafourche Parish Schools further solidified themselves as one of the top districts in the state today, posting some of the highest LEAP test scores in Louisiana.

Lafourche schools ranked 10th in the state in school systems with 41% of schools achieving a Mastery+ Rate on the LEAP test.

In addition to that, Lafourche also had a school see some of the highest improvement in the state with Bayou Boeuf Elementary seeing a +13 growth this year versus last in their LEAP test scores.

As a whole, Louisiana fared well with 75% of its school systems improving on the exam. 

State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, said the feat is something that makes he and the entire state proud.

"I’m pleased to see an academic rise in Louisiana for the second straight year — a true testament to the hard work taking place in Louisiana classrooms every single day,” said Dr. Cade Brumley. “While I am encouraged, we must remain committed to the implementation of needed practice and policy shifts as too many students remain below proficiency.”

For Lafourche to be among the best in the state is no surprise. In 2022, Lafourche was awarded with a 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award for its high quality science instruction initiative. The parish has also ranked in the Top 10 in the state in school performance scores in 2022, making a 4-percent leap, which was incredible given the challenges the district was still facing after COVID and then Hurricane Ida.

Lafourche Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin has said repeatedly throughout the past several months that the secret recipe in Lafourche lies with an unrelenting staff of amazing teachers – a group which just doesn't take no for an answer.

