Lafourche Parish residents are asked to be on alert on Tuesday due to a line of severe thunderstorms that is forecast to approach our area.
The area is under an Enhanced Level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe weather, which means that "numerous severe storms are possible" for a line that's forecast to sweep through the area late tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday morning.
Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding rains will be possible throughout most of the state with the line.
The Gazette will update the situation if the threat level changes.
Throughout the day tomorrow, forecasts call for gusty winds in advance of the line.
