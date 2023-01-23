Level 3.jpg

Lafourche Parish residents are asked to be on alert on Tuesday due to a line of severe thunderstorms that is forecast to approach our area.

The area is under an Enhanced Level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe weather, which means that "numerous severe storms are possible" for a line that's forecast to sweep through the area late tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday morning.

Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding rains will be possible throughout most of the state with the line.

The Gazette will update the situation if the threat level changes.

Throughout the day tomorrow, forecasts call for gusty winds in advance of the line.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

